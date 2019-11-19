Network companies call on politicians to take bolder action to go net zero

Network companies have called on politicians to take bolder action to go net zero.

The Energy Networks Association (ENA), which represents the firms that manage infrastructure such as wires and pipes, says government, industry and communities can deliver a greener future which benefits people in every part of Britain.

These businesses say acting now will ensure every home across the country has access to green energy, as well as provide new green jobs to “reinvigorate industrial centres” and enable a fair transition to a low carbon energy system.

The ENA says politicians must harness “the power of private investment” to kick-start competitive markets for new technologies, bring people together from every part of the country to shape decarbonisation plans and allow cities, towns and villages to get involved.

It notes these efforts must be backed up by stable and long-term policy and regulatory frameworks to unlock billions of pounds of private investment.

David Smith, CEO of the ENA, said: “Climate change is the defining issue of our time and the message for our political leaders is clear – the time for action is now.

“Our energy network companies stand ready to play a bigger role – by working together we can ensure a fair transition to net zero and benefits which can be shared by all.”