Better insight needed on future EU emissions reductions, say auditors

Data for greenhouse gas emissions in the EU is reported in line with international requirements but better insight is needed into future reductions.

That’s according to the European Court of Auditors, which suggests further improvements to reporting are required on how EU and national mitigation policies contribute to meeting emission reduction targets for 2020, 2030 and 2050.

They add better insight is also needed into specific sectors such as agriculture and forestry.

The Auditors said the EU has developed several development roadmaps for sectors accounting for 70% of emissions, such as transport and energy, however, there are no such specific roadmaps for other key sectors including agriculture as well as land use, land-use change and forestry.

It adds while the EU Commission performs quality checks on the information submitted by member states, reporting on the effects of current measures remains incomplete.

As a result, the Commission is unable to present a detailed view of how EU and national mitigation policies and measures contribute to meeting emission reduction targets for 2020, 2030 and 2050.

Nikolaos Milionis, Member of the European Court of Auditors responsible for the report said: “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and thus limiting global warming, is an overriding challenge the EU must meet. The Commission strives to provide accurate data about emission levels. Now it should further improve information on trends and estimates of policy impacts.”