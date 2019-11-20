GE Renewable Energy lands 350MW order for onshore wind turbines in Texas

GE Renewable Energy has landed a 350MW order to supply turbines to an onshore wind power project in Texas.

The firm was selected by Innergex Renewable Energy to deliver 139 of its 2MW onshore wind turbines on 89-metre towers for the 350MW Foard City Wind Project.

The deal also includes a 20-year full-service agreement for GE Renewable Energy to maintain the turbines.

In 2018, GE Renewable Energy supplied more than 3GW of turbine capacity, making up around 40% of the total onshore wind installed in the US through the year.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy’s CEO for Onshore Wind, Americas, said, “We appreciate the opportunity to work with Innergex on this project.

“GE is focused on delivering technology and long-term services that enable customers like Innergex to succeed in bringing clean, affordable renewable energy to the grid, both now and well into the future.”