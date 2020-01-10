National Grid pension scheme awards £185m renewables mandate to Octopus

Octopus Renewables has been awarded a mandate by National Grid UK Pension Scheme (NGUKPS) to invest £185 million in solar and onshore wind assets across the country.

Called Renewable Energy Income Partnership III (REIP III), the fund is the third in Octopus Renewables’ institutional investor income partnership strategy.

Octopus Renewables, the specialist clean energy investor arm of Octopus Group which will manage the 25-year investment from NGUKPS, currently has more than £3.2 billion worth of energy assets under management in Europe.

Alex Brierley, Co-Head of Octopus Renewables said: “We are delighted to embark on this long term partnership with the National Grid UK Pension Scheme.

“With predictable income, diversification and sustainable investment all at the forefront of institutional investors’ minds, this commitment by NGUKPS shows that our Renewable Energy Income Partnership series continues to provide an attractive solution for investors.”