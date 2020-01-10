Green gas trial in Italy doubles level of hydrogen in mix to 10%

The volume of hydrogen introduced in a gas network trial in Italy has been doubled to make up 10% of the blend.

Snam previously experimentally introduced hydrogen into its natural gas network in Contursi Terme, Salerno, at a level of 5%.

The gas mix directly supplies two local companies, a pasta factory and a mineral water bottling firm.

Snam says if a tenth of all gas it transported annually was made up of hydrogen, seven billion cubic metres of the clean fuel could be introduced into the network every year, equating to the annual consumption of three million households.

The firm says this could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by five million tonnes – it also predicts hydrogen could meet almost a quarter of national energy demand by 2050, more than the current combined market share of electricity generated from renewable and fossil sources, at 20%.

It announced: “This growth could be made possible through the progressive, consolidated decrease in the cost of producing renewable solar and wind electricity and a reduction in the cost of electrolysers, caused by the large-scale production of green hydrogen.

“The greatest potential for hydrogen use concerns the transport sector, the residential sector and some industrial applications.”