Debenhams launches new sustainability programme for next decade

Debenhams has launched a new sustainability programme to ensure it slashes its environmental footprint throughout the 2020s.

The department store has set a number of new targets, including requiring 100% of its cotton to be made from sustainable sources by 2022, with all garments in its Mantaray collection to be sourced from the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI).

It will guarantee that all of its own-brand products will have “at least one sustainable attribute” by September 2020 and has committed to removing all lamination from its swing tickets by December 2020 – these tickets will also be wholly made using FSC TM paper by this time.

Debenhams notes in 2019, it reduced the amount of packaging it uses by 22%, sourced more than two million garments made from sustainable cotton and stopped sending clothes hangers to landfill.

Steven Cook, Debenhams MD of Fashion, Home & Beauty, said: “In 2019, consumers spent increasing amounts on well-being and experiences and their focus on ethical and sustainable retailing is rising.

“These trends look set to continue in 2020 – fortunately department stores are well placed to cater for them. Our goal is that every product we sell should have at least one sustainable attribute.”