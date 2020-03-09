More than 90% of EU citizens ‘find climate protection important’

A total of 94% of citizens in all EU member states say that protecting the environment is important to them, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

In addition, 91% stated climate change is a serious problem in the EU, while more than 80% believe EU legislation is necessary to protect the environment.

Findings also show that climate change, air pollution and waste are the three most crucial environmental issues.

The participants of the survey consider ‘the change in the way we consume’ and ‘the change in the way we produce and trade’ as the most effective ways of tackling environmental problems.

They also said responsibility should be shared by big companies and industry, national governments and the EU, as well as citizens themselves.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Commissioner, said: “The results of this survey are no surprise to us. With the European Green Deal these are exactly the citizens’ concerns that we want to address.

“I am encouraged to see that there is support for the fundamental changes we are going to make in our society and economy and that people want to play an active role in this change.”