The world’s smelliest fruit ‘could become a super power bank’

Researchers from the University of Sydney have developed a method that uses durian and jackfruit waste to create energy stores for rapid electricity charging.

The scientific team claims to have used durian and jackfruit purchased from a market and managed to convert the fruits’ waste portions into super-capacitors that can be used to store electricity efficiently.

It said using a non-toxic and non-hazardous green engineering method that used heating in water and freeze drying of the fruits’ biomass, the durian and jackfruit were transformed into stable aerogels – extremely light and porous synthetic materials used for a number of applications.

Vincent Gomes, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, said: “We used the fruit-derived aerogels to make electrodes which we tested for their energy storage properties, which we found to be exceptional.”

“Compared to batteries, super-capacitors are not only able to charge devices very quickly but also in orders of magnitude greater charging cycles than conventional devices.

“The current super-capacitors are made from activated carbon which are nowhere near as efficient as the ones prepared during this project. We have reached a point where we must urgently discover and produce ways to create and store energy using sustainably-sourced materials that do not contribute to global warming.

“Confronted with this and the world’s rapidly depleting supplies of fossil fuels, naturally-derived super-capacitors are leading the way for developing high efficiency energy storage devices.”