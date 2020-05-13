Japanese energy firm JERA to join World Forum Offshore Wind

Japan-based power company, JERA has announced its membership to the World Forum Offshore Wind (WFO) and its Floating Offshore Wind Committee (FOWC).

The WFO is a non-profit organisation that aims to foster global offshore wind energy generation by providing information and recommendations to governments around the world.

As a member, JERA will contribute to the growth of renewable energy production by promoting advocacy and policy-making initiatives, cost reductions and health and safety standards.

The energy firm will be joining 26 other existing members including several offshore wind power developers like Innogy, RWE, Deme and ORE Catapult.

The organisations are also expected to invite members from fields of finance, law and insurance.