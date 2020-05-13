IndianOil resumes operations, with refineries operating at 60% capacity

With the third lockdown across India approaching an end, Indian oil and gas giant IndianOil has resumed operations with refineries functioning at 60% capacity.

With demand for petroleum products gradually picking up, the company hopes to increase operations to 80% by May’s end.

IndianOil has also restarted production at its petrochemical plants across the country.

The Covid-19 imposed lockdown brought operations down to nearly 45% due to social distancing measures stopping work and a dip in petroleum demand.

Plastic packaging industries, medical supply chains and food packaging operations are now expected to resume production – as a response measure, IndianOil has opened its Polypropylene plant in Panipat, in the Indian state of Bihar.