Infrastructure, Policy

Germany eyes fivefold increase in offshore wind power by 2040

The new target aims to help the country meet 65% of its electricity consumption with renewable energy in a decade

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 4 June 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The German Federal Government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity fivefold by 2040, reaching a 40GW goal.

The Cabinet has also agreed yesterday to raise the target for 2030, reaching 20GW from about 7.5GW at present.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said: “This is a milestone for offshore wind energy in Germany. With 20GW in 2030, offshore wind energy will make a significant contribution to ensuring we will have a 65% share of renewable energy in gross electricity consumption.”

Germany has also set a target of cutting emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast