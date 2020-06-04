Germany eyes fivefold increase in offshore wind power by 2040

The German Federal Government wants to increase offshore wind power capacity fivefold by 2040, reaching a 40GW goal.

The Cabinet has also agreed yesterday to raise the target for 2030, reaching 20GW from about 7.5GW at present.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said: “This is a milestone for offshore wind energy in Germany. With 20GW in 2030, offshore wind energy will make a significant contribution to ensuring we will have a 65% share of renewable energy in gross electricity consumption.”

Das Kabinett hat heute die von @peteraltmaier vorgelegte Änderung des #WindSeeG beschlossen. Kern des Gesetzentwurfs: eine deutliche Erhöhung des Ausbauziels bis zum Jahr 2030 auf 20 GW & ein ambitioniertes Ziel von 40 GW bis 2040. Mehr 👉 https://t.co/dGVUb5DuSy #Windenergie pic.twitter.com/hWEx2kC6rP — BMWi Bund (@BMWi_Bund) June 3, 2020

Germany has also set a target of cutting emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.