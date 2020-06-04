New EU cars and vans’ emissions rise in 2018

Average carbon dioxide emissions of both new passenger cars and new vans registered in Europe increased in 2018.

That’s according to data by the European Environment Agency, which shows 60% of the new fleet consisted of petrol cars while diesel cars represented 36%.

At the same time, the market share of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) rose from 29% up to 35%.

New registrations of zero and low-emission cars increased in 2018 but represented only around 2% of new car registrations, compared to 1.5% in 2017.

Some 150,000 battery electric vehicles (BEV) and 150,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) were registered, which is around 50% and 24% more than in 2017 respectively.

The report has also revealed diesel vehicles continue to make up the vast majority of the new vans fleet with 94.7% of them hitting the streets of Europe.