Dave Roberts

David Roberts is an independent commercial operations expert, who has been in the UK energy market since deregulation in the 1990s and has worked in the retail B2B market in both the SME and I&C sectors. He started his career in gas engineering in the 1980s and then moved to Centrica to manage and hedge the BGB gas portfolio, going on to manage Commercial Product Development for British Gas Business. David was Head of Operations for Energyquote JHA until its successful acquisition by Accenture and then moved into a Head of Sales Support role for Advantage Utilities; leading their proposition and process redesign.

As a consultant since 2017, he has worked with TPI and Supplier clients including Ergo 3, Haven Power and Avantigas, reviewing their commercial partnerships, partner selection and all supporting processes. David is well known across the retail market and is able to provide guidance based on a strong understanding of market participants, the developing of products and propositions, and identifying individual business risks and how they can be best addressed.

David was a founding associate within the TUME Network in 2017 and is leading on TPI relationship developments in the UK.

Specialities:

Supplier/third party relationships

Strategy and Proposition development

Business Development and Sales Strategy