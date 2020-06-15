Green light for £60m Pembrokeshire marine energy project

The UK Government and Welsh Government have approved a £60 million energy project, which is expected to generate £73.5 million a year to the Swansea Bay’s economy.

The Pembroke Dock Marine project, which is led by the private sector with support from Pembrokeshire County Council, will host the ‘largest facility of its kind in the world’ a 90 square kilometre ‘Demonstration Zone’.

This facility will enable the deployment of future energy generating technologies, including floating wind.

It will also include a technology, innovation and research centre delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

The construction also of a ‘Marine Energy Test Area’ where developers could test their marine energy devices close to their base of operation is also included in the ambitious plan.

David Simpson, Leader of Pembrokeshire Council, said: “Worth £73.5 million a year, Pembroke Dock Marine will also make our economy more resilient in future by transforming Pembrokeshire and the city region as a whole into a global example of best practice for zero-carbon, marine energy innovation.”