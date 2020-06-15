Michael Layton is an independent commercial expert who has worked in the UK Energy industry since 2000, having worked in various commercial roles for E.ON and Npower and most recently for TPI EnergiMine.

He has deep industry knowledge and it enables him to be able to explain complex topics clearly and precisely. Michael’s understanding of the workings of B2B flexible purchasing contracts is second to none, as is his understanding of non-commodity costs and related supplier processes.

Michael is well positioned to support large end users, TPIs and Suppliers in review their supply contract structures & pricing to ensure volume & price risk are managed effectively and to ensure contracts are structured appropriately.

Michael has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since March 2020.

Specialities:

B2B products

Commodity and Non-commodity costs

Energy Cost and Volume Monitoring and Data Analysis