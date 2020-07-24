Siemens Gamesa lands contract for Vietnam’s ‘largest nearshore wind project’

Siemens Gamesa has secured a deal for its fifth nearshore wind farm project in Vietnam, a project which claims to be ‘the country’s largest’.

The 78MW wind farm, which will feature 18 wind turbines, is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2021.

Enrique Pedrosa, Chief Regions Officer of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore, said: “We’re pleased to see the Vietnamese Government accelerating the development of renewable energies, which will be essential for a post-Covid-19 economic recovery and meeting long-term energy and climate goals.”

In Vietnam, Siemens Gamesa has built three wind farms, with seven more wind farms under construction.

