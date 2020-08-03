Wales seeks views on plans to reduce single-use plastics

The Welsh Government is seeking views from the public on how the country can be at the forefront of the global drive to tackle plastic pollution.

It has proposed to ban or limit the sales of nine single-use plastic products, including plastic straws, cotton buds, cutlery, food containers and balloon sticks from 2021.

The proposals are part of the government’s commitment to reduce waste and unnecessary plastics outlined in its circular economy strategy, which aims for a zero waste Wales by 2050.

Statistics from a 2019 Welsh Government study suggest around 61% of all the litter waste collected and analysed could have been recycled using existing systems either at home, at on-the-go recycling bins or at recycling centres.

This accounted for an estimated 15,683 tonnes of recyclable litter material over a year.

Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government said: “Plastic pollution and the impact it has on our environment is regularly highlighted in the media, online and in conversations I have every day with people across Wales. It blights our communities and has a devastating impact on our wildlife.

“As plastic-free July comes to an end and Wales emerges from lockdown, I want to hear from communities all over Wales on how we can work together to tackle litter and reduce our reliance on single plastics. The consultation I am launching today is an important step towards this ambition and the proposals it sets out will play an important part in our green recovery.

“Communities have led the way when it comes to reducing plastic waste. I hope the people of Wales will now take the opportunity to respond to this consultation and help us move forward on our journey towards a litter free Wales.”

The consultation is open until 22nd October 2020.