London LED traffic lights upgrade signals energy and cost savings of 75%

A retrofit upgrade of traffic signals in London expected to deliver energy and cost savings of more than 75% has been completed.

Siemens Mobility Limited replaced incandescent traffic signals with energy-efficient LEDs across 161 crossings and junctions throughout the capital for Transport for London (TfL).

That included more than 6,000 red, amber and green signals, 950 regulatory box signs and 1,840 push buttons.

The upgraded LEDs consume an average of 9W and are expected to significantly reduce the need for regular maintenance visits to replace and clean lamps.

It follows a major retrofit programme in 2018, when 25,000 older signals were upgraded with new LED technology at more than 900 sites.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Director of Network Management said: “We’re responsible for traffic lights in London and they play a vital role in keeping people safe and keeping London moving. We’re always striving to improve our network, be more efficient and safer and replacing the traditional bulbs in signals with LEDs has made a real difference.

“It’s making our infrastructure greener, more sustainable and cheaper to run and not only that but as LEDs are more visible it is making our roads safer, which will help achieve our goal of no deaths or serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041 and encourage more people to walk or cycle.”