Japan launches online platform for sustainable recovery from COVID-19

An online platform dedicated to a sustainable and resilient recovery from COVID-19 has been launched by the Japanese Government.

It offers a dedicated source of knowledge for both governments and non-state stakeholders, expected to speed the efficiency of action taken.

The platform will also support countries as they prepare to submit their climate action plans or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by the end of this year, ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021.

NDCs support the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C 2°C above pre-industrial levels and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Koizumi Shinjiro, Japan’s Environment Minister said: “While the pandemic continues to slow down our socio-economic activities, climate change gives us no time to waste. Recovery efforts from the pandemic, therefore, should address the climate crisis at the same time.

“Redesigning our socio-economic systems for a more sustainable and resilient world is essential and this platform aims to help countries in these efforts during this time of dual crises.”

UN Climate Change Chief Patricia Espinosa added: “Will we choose to ‘go back to normal’? The normal where global temperature rise is on pace to more than double by the end of this century? Or will we choose to not build back better but build forward? To enact policies that promote green growth, protect biodiversity, embrace renewable energy and more?”