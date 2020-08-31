UK provides £27m for clean energy to sterilise drinking water in Ghana

UK Export Finance (UKEF) has announced it providing a £27 million loan to support a clean energy project to sterilise drinking water in Ghana.

UK-based Aqua Africa will use the financing for solar powered technology to deliver five litres of water a day for less than a quarter of a penny.

The project is expected to support the delivery of clean drinking water for 225,000 people across the country.

Philip Foster, Aqua Africa’s Managing Director said: “We commend the tri-partnership approach between the Government of Ghana and the private sector in securing agreement for this vital social impact investment project that will provide access to clean water to over 225,000 Ghanaians, in support of Ghana’s ‘Water for All’ policy aligned with the agenda.

“We are looking forward to implementing this project and to developing the relationship that will deliver further projects that are planned to follow.”