Troubled Bristol Energy sells domestic customer base to Together Energy

Together Energy has bought the domestic customer base of troubled council-run supplier Bristol Energy in a deal worth £14 million.

The sale will see Together Energy acquire around 155,000 residential meter points, as well as Bristol Energy’s brand and systems and is expected to secure 110 jobs.

It comes after Bristol City Council completed the sale of the business customer base of Bristol Energy to Yü Energy last month.

Cllr Craig Cheney, Deputy Mayor and Bristol City Council Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Performance said: “Throughout this process it has been really important that we find a buyer who will not only offer a good deal for Bristol but also shares similar values. We are therefore delighted that Bristol Energy has been acquired by Together Energy which has proved committed to do the very best for its staff, customers and the environment.”

Warrington Borough Council is a 50% shareholder of Together Energy, which supplies 100% renewable electricity to all its customers.

Paul Richards, CEO of Together Energy added: “We are delighted to welcome Bristol Energy’s customers into the Together family and want to assure them that nothing is changing – tariffs, terms and conditions and how you contact Bristol Energy will all remain consistent. We also recognise the value of the brand and plan to retain it.”