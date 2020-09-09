Gaia Says No! Episode 12 – Epilogue

All good things come to an end and so it is with our hit podcast series, Gaia Says No!

My immense thanks to you for downloading the series over the past three months, it’s incredible to think we started at the height of the lockdown! Over that time we have covered a plethora of ideas around our influence on the planetary ecosystem, from money, to religion, science to governance to name a few.

Our special guests have added gravitas and knowledge beyond measure so my thanks to Jonathon Porritt, Cindy Forde, Allyson Anderson Book, Anthony Russell, Clare Brook, Pawel Kisielewski and Professor Michael Depledge.

In this final episode, my amazing co-hosts Angus Forbes and Alex Milward and I look back over the past few months, asking what we have learned and what we can take away from the conversations we have had.

I really hope you will continue to share the podcast series and at the very least, we have stimulated you to think about your/our impact and that’s a start for making a difference.

If you’ve enjoyed the series let us know and perhaps we will be back for another series if there’s enough interest.

Until then thanks for listening.

Warning: There will be some strong language.