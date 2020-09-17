New platform launched to measure and visualise global emissions

A new data and analytics platform to help measure and visualise global greenhouse gas emissions has been launched.

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) has partnered with Spherical | Analytics (S|A) to release the Climate Action Engine (CAE), which will help oil and gas companies reduce emissions by providing data to inform decision-making and evaluate whether climate actions are having an impact.

It will also inform planning and action related to reducing methane emissions from the oil and gas industry in the Texas Permian Basin.

More than half of global energy-related emissions come from the production, transportation and use of oil and gas products and therefore, reducing methane emissions is increasingly important in the value chain.

By connecting industry, finance and other stakeholders with data, the CAE will help them understand how to meet emissions reduction targets collaboratively and move capital to support climate mitigation.

Taku Ide, Principal at Rocky Mountain Institute said: “By bringing data, intelligence and people together onto a single platform, RMI is enabling climate solutions for the oil and gas industry that work for the benefit of the climate, companies, countries and people.”

Operators including Exxon, Chevron, Origin Energy and Shell will provide feedback to shape CAE’s outputs and use cases to help identify opportunities to reduce methane emissions under operational control in Texas.

Frits Klap, Shell VP Shales US added: “Combining data and AI on a single platform is an innovation that could enhance our methane emissions management and supports Shell’s ambition to become a net zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.

“We look forward to the potential additional benefits from participating in this CAE pilot.”