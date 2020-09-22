Infrastructure

Vestas enters Colombian wind market with 20MW turbine order

The wind project is forecast to cement the country’s plans to bring more renewables into its energy mix

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 22 September 2020
Image: Bjoern Wylezich / Shutterstock

Danish manufacturer Vestas has entered the Colombian wind power market with a 20MW turbine order.

The order was placed by the Spanish infrastructure developer Elecnor and Colombian energy company Isagen and includes a 12-year agreement for operation and maintenance services.

Once installed, the Guajira I wind park is expected to support the country’s plans to inject more renewables into its energy mix.

Vestas estimates it will finish the deployment of the wind turbines by the end of 2021.

Felipe de Gamboa, Head of Sales, Vestas Colombia, said: “We are very pleased to bring Vestas’ expertise in wind energy to our customers in the emerging Colombian market.

“Over the next years, we feel confident Vestas’ technology will showcase the reliability and amazing possibilities of the wind resources available in La Guajira.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast