Vestas enters Colombian wind market with 20MW turbine order

Danish manufacturer Vestas has entered the Colombian wind power market with a 20MW turbine order.

The order was placed by the Spanish infrastructure developer Elecnor and Colombian energy company Isagen and includes a 12-year agreement for operation and maintenance services.

Once installed, the Guajira I wind park is expected to support the country’s plans to inject more renewables into its energy mix.

Vestas estimates it will finish the deployment of the wind turbines by the end of 2021.

Felipe de Gamboa, Head of Sales, Vestas Colombia, said: “We are very pleased to bring Vestas’ expertise in wind energy to our customers in the emerging Colombian market.

“Over the next years, we feel confident Vestas’ technology will showcase the reliability and amazing possibilities of the wind resources available in La Guajira.”