Infrastructure

BP starts gas production from Qattameya field in Egypt

It is expected to produce up to 50m cubic feet of gas per day

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Tuesday 27 October 2020
Image: BP

BP has kicked off gas production from the Qattameya field, its latest development offshore Egypt.

The field, which is a joint venture with Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC), is expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Qattameya – whose discovery was announced in 2017 – is located around 45 kilometres west of the Ha’py platform, in 108 metres of water.

Karim Alaa, BP’s North Africa Regional President said: “By building on BP’s significant existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya efficiently and economically. Creating value through high quality, efficient oil and gas developments is a key part of BP’s strategy.

“Our team continues to work to support Egypt realising the potential of its energy resources, adding to our track-record of delivery and enabled by our established partnerships with the Egyptian petroleum sector.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast