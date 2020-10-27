BP starts gas production from Qattameya field in Egypt

BP has kicked off gas production from the Qattameya field, its latest development offshore Egypt.

The field, which is a joint venture with Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC), is expected to produce up to 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Qattameya – whose discovery was announced in 2017 – is located around 45 kilometres west of the Ha’py platform, in 108 metres of water.

Karim Alaa, BP’s North Africa Regional President said: “By building on BP’s significant existing assets and infrastructure offshore Egypt, we were able to develop Qattameya efficiently and economically. Creating value through high quality, efficient oil and gas developments is a key part of BP’s strategy.

“Our team continues to work to support Egypt realising the potential of its energy resources, adding to our track-record of delivery and enabled by our established partnerships with the Egyptian petroleum sector.”