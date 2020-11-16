Enel Green Power to expand photovoltaic footprint in Panama with 26MW solar plant

The renewable energy subsidiary of Enel, Enel Green Power Panamá (EGPP), has started the construction of a new 26.24MW solar plant in a bid to expand its photovoltaic portfolio in Panama.

The Esperanza project, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, is forecast to generate 41.85GWh of energy every year and save 23,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The plant will cover an area of 40 hectares and will include approximately 64,440 photovoltaic panels.

The new solar project is part of the new $50 million (£38m) photovoltaic investments that Enel Green Power Panama will make by 2021.

Bruno Riga, Manager of Enel Green Power Central America, said: “Photovoltaic energy is the fastest-growing energy in Panama and at Enel Green Power we are proud to contribute, with one new project, to this significant expansion of renewable energy sources.”