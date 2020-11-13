The business community has more or less completely bought into getting on the pathway to net zero.

That was the suggestion from Jonathon Porritt, Co-Founder of Forum for the Future and veteran environmental campaigner, who spoke earlier this week as part of Energy Live Xpo 2020, the theme of which was ‘Rethinking Energy’.

He said: “It’s actually been a pretty good year for corporate sustainability in the round, for companies stepping up, raising ambition levels across the board, not just on energy issues but most noticeably for me, a new set of big commitments around biodiversity and the natural world.

“Frankly that was always treated not quite in the same way climate change has been treated, but we’ve seen a lot of biodiversity commitments now coming forward, particularly in terms of making the connection between climate and the natural world, so if we can press the button on these so-call nature-based solutions, we can do the right thing by healing the natural world and simultaneously make a big contribution to climate mitigation, then that is a really good thing for companies.

“So I look at the year as a whole, from a corporate sustainability point of view, pretty positively, I think it means you have to then increase the scrutiny on government responses to that, because there’s no question now that any new initiative from the government is playing into a business community which is more or less completely bought into and pretty enthusiastic about getting on this net zero pathway.”

Join us this week for more great sessions with our editorial speakers and plenty of insight from our sponsor experts.