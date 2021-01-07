Smarter Grid Solutions appointed to project to help free up grid capacity for clean power

Smarter Grid Solutions has been appointed to the QUEST project to help free up grid capacity for clean power in the UK.

The firm has been appointed Active Network Management partner for the scheme, which is expected to save networks more than £250 million by avoiding the need to build new physical infrastructure.

In its role it will be in charge of flexibility management for the programme, which also involves Electricity North West, National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) and Schneider Electric.

Smarter Grid Solutions will use its Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) software to manage voltages and balance centralised and decentralised energy control systems.

Graham Ault, Executive Director at Smarter Grid Solutions said: “This is the start of an important relationship that will see us work with key partners to deliver this groundbreaking integrated control system to optimise and coordinate network and low carbon technology operations.

“There are a number of core features of this project that are crucial for the development of an efficient, clean and secure electricity system, from interoperability between customer equipment, all the way to the UK’s system operation and coordination across several different sources of network and customer flexibility. For this project, we are providing the digital solutions essential to enable the large scale of adoption of clean energy in the UK, and globally, in the coming decade.”