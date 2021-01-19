Britain’s smart meter installations in 2020 at lowest level since 2016

The number of smart meters installed in the UK in 2020 was the lowest since 2016.

Electralink made the claim in a report, which suggests Britain saw almost 1,9 million smart meter installations last year – the figure represents a 27% drop, compared to 2019.

The analysis also shows the coronavirus outbreak hit the rollout hard, especially during the first national lockdown when all but the most essential, safety-focused installations were postponed.

The figures suggest the slowdown of non-urgent installations in December 2020 saw 172,000 new smart meters deployed across England, Scotland and Wales.

That is 25% less than November 2020 and brings the overall cumulative total to 14.7 million installations since the programme began.

Angus Flett, Chief Executive Officer of Smart DCC, spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose about the smart meter rollout and its importance in driving down emissions across the economy.