COP26: Groups invited to bring climate action to life in interactive setting

The COP26 climate change summit being held in Glasgow later this year is calling on groups to bring climate action to life in an interactive setting.

Applications are now open to help shape the COP26 venue, with the chance to engage with key audiences and make a “real change” in the fight against climate change.

Businesses, civil society, academia, trade unions, indigenous groups and young people have the opportunity to bring climate action to life through fun and lively events as well as displays and workshops at the summit, which is expected to be attended by more than 30,000 delegates from around the world, including business leaders and climate experts.

Projects could include demonstrations of virtual reality technology, showcasing innovation helping to tackle global climate change, including through culture and arts as well as youth groups showing the impact they are making to tackle climate change.

Organisations are being encouraged to work together with collaborative proposals wherever possible, with a focus on profiling the voices of those most impacted and on the front line of climate change.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said: “COP26 will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted and this is an exciting opportunity for all of society to be involved.

“I would encourage those who are interested, to join with us to inspire climate action around the world.”

The process for Expression of Interest closes on 5th March 2021.