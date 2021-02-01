Scottish Budget announces £1.9bn of investment in green recovery

Scotland has announced a raft of new funding to accelerate its journey towards net zero, including £1.9 billion of investment in tackling climate change and creating green jobs.

The Scottish Budget for 2021 to 2022, which sets out the Scottish Government’s proposed spending plans, includes an investment of £1.6 billion in upgrading heat and energy efficiency of buildings.

The programme is predicted to support up to 5,000 jobs and accelerate Scotland’s decarbonisation.

The new budget will also mobilise £14 million for the Green Jobs Fund and increase spending in forestry £26.9 million.

The government has also committed to spending £120 million for zero-emission buses and £70 million to improve waste and recycling infrastructure.

The investment plan also includes a £250 million peatland restoration programme.

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “Our commitment to tackling the twin crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss is unwavering and this cross-government investment ensures we support the transformational change required to become net-zero by 2045 – doing so in a way that protects our environment, creates good, green jobs and ensures no-one is left behind.

“2021 is a vital year for climate action and COP26 in Glasgow puts Scotland at the centre of a global to protect our people and planet. This Budget enhances Scotland’s role as an international climate leader, backing up the world’s toughest climate target framework with on-the-ground delivery.