Welsh Government appoints new environmental protection assessor

The temporary position was created following the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union

Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 26 February 2021
Image: Welsh Government

The Welsh Government has appointed long-serving environmental and rural lawyer Dr Nerys Llewelyn Jones as the interim environmental protection assessor for Wales.

Dr Llewelyn Jones will take on the new role from 1st March 2021 for two years during which time the Welsh Government will develop a permanent environmental governance oversight body.

She will consider issues raised by the public on the functioning of environmental law in Wales and provide the government with advice and recommendations, complementing the roles of existing regulatory bodies.

Dr Llewelyn Jones has her own rural law practice where she serves as a managing partner and is also a Landowner Panel Member of the Agricultural Land Tribunal for Wales and Vice Chair of the Agricultural Law Association, with extensive experience across the agricultural and environmental sectors in Wales.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs said: “I am pleased Dr Llewelyn Jones will be joining us at a time where her expertise and experience will contribute to our understanding as we develop the permanent oversight body for Wales.

“I wish her well in this role.”

