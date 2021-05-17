Efficiency & Environment

Tree-planting scheme celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The UK-wide initiative invites people to plant a tree from this autumn for the Jubilee in 2022

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 17 May 2021
Image: QueensGreenCanopy/Twitter

A new tree-planting scheme has been launched to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The so-called Queen’s Green Canopy initiative invites people, businesses and local authorities to plant a tree for the Jubilee from October this year, till March next year.

Apart from the tree-planting invitations, the scheme will dedicate a network of 70 woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Her Majesty joined the Prince of Wales for the first Jubilee tree planting in Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “By sustaining our beautiful countryside for generations to come, the Queen’s Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s years of service to this country.

“I am proud to support this and urge everyone to get involved and plant a tree for the Jubilee.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast