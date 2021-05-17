Tree-planting scheme celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A new tree-planting scheme has been launched to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

The so-called Queen’s Green Canopy initiative invites people, businesses and local authorities to plant a tree for the Jubilee from October this year, till March next year.

Apart from the tree-planting invitations, the scheme will dedicate a network of 70 woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Her Majesty joined the Prince of Wales for the first Jubilee tree planting in Windsor Castle earlier this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “By sustaining our beautiful countryside for generations to come, the Queen’s Green Canopy is a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s years of service to this country.

“I am proud to support this and urge everyone to get involved and plant a tree for the Jubilee.”