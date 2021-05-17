US awards $6.2m for research into efficient hydrogen gas turbines

Eight university-led projects in the US are to receive nearly $6.2 million (£4.4m) in funding for research and development into efficient hydrogen gas turbines.

The projects aim to advance hydrogen – a clean burning fuel – as a high-performing, efficient gas for turbine-based electricity generation.

The Department of Energy (DOE) believes increasing the reliability, efficiency and performance of hydrogen power will reduce carbon emissions and advance the government’s goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035.

The projects will study fundamental scientific challenges and applied engineering issues associated with advancing the performance and efficiency of combustion turbines fuelled with pure hydrogen, hydrogen and natural gas mixtures and other carbon-free hydrogen containing fuels.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Our economic competitors are getting serious about harnessing carbon emissions free power from hydrogen and so the US must as well.

“Congress has entrusted DOE as the nation’s leading funder of the physical sciences and we’re proud to invest in the brilliant scientific minds in our nation’s university system that are helping us ensure every American can access reliable, zero carbon power.”