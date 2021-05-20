Ørsted, JWD and Eurus team up to develop offshore wind farms in Japan

Ørsted, Japan Wind Development (JWD) and Eurus Energy have formed a partnership with the aim of jointly developing offshore wind projects in the Akita Prefecture.

The companies have been developing two designated offshore wind sites – The Noshiro/Mitane/Oga Offshore Wind Farm and the Yurihonjo Offshore Wind Farm – both of which are located off the coast of Akita.

Site investigations including wind measurements, seabed surveys and environmental impact assessments have been conducted.

The three companies have prepared to participate in the upcoming offshore wind auction round in Japan, which closes later this month.

Japan has outlined a 30GW – 45GW offshore wind ambition by 2040 and plans to conduct offshore wind auctions every year, with the west coast expected to host up to 5GW of offshore wind by 2030 and 9GW by 2040.

Matthias Bausenwein, President of Region Asia-Pacific at Ørsted said: “As a strategic market for Ørsted, Japan has great potential and optimal conditions to develop offshore wind. We are excited to further expand our footprint in the country and assist in developing renewable energy through our partnership with JWD and Eurus in the Akita Prefecture.

“Ørsted has a unique opportunity and obligation to be a catalyst for the green transformation in Japan and can be a key player in realizing the cost-down journey for offshore wind in Japan.’”