Road to carbon-neutrality announced for GT Racing teams

Leader in GT Racing, SRO Motorsports Group has announced a carbon-neutrality programme allowing teams to offset their race-related emissions during the 2021 season.

SRO has partnered with Futerra, which has calculated the average carbon footprint of each competitor using data such as employee travel, logistics and event operations.

Teams will buy carbon credits that support towards forest conservation projects in Indonesia.

SRO has stated that the programme has been verified by the United Nations and other leading carbon standard programmes.

Stephane Ratel, Chief Executive Officer, said: “SRO is committed to leading a sustainable motorsport network and the ‘Road to Carbon-Neutrality Competitor Programme’ is an important aspect of this.

“The support of our paddock is vital and I am delighted that many teams have already joined the initiative. This weekend the Intelligent Money British GT Championship will launch with a fully carbon-neutral entry, an important milestone in our efforts to combat climate change while ensuring the long-term health and viability of our sport.

“I look forward to welcoming more competitors to the programme and sharing further news on our sustainability projects during the coming months.”