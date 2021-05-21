Efficiency & Environment

Road to carbon-neutrality announced for GT Racing teams

SRO Motorsports Group has announced a carbon-neutrality programme, which will enable teams to offset their race-related emissions for the 2021 season

Festival Net Zero 2021

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Friday 21 May 2021
Image: Konstantin Egorychev / Shutterstock

Leader in GT Racing, SRO Motorsports Group has announced a carbon-neutrality programme allowing teams to offset their race-related emissions during the 2021 season.

SRO has partnered with Futerra, which has calculated the average carbon footprint of each competitor using data such as employee travel, logistics and event operations.

Teams will buy carbon credits that support towards forest conservation projects in Indonesia.

SRO has stated that the programme has been verified by the United Nations and other leading carbon standard programmes.

Stephane Ratel, Chief Executive Officer, said: “SRO is committed to leading a sustainable motorsport network and the ‘Road to Carbon-Neutrality Competitor Programme’ is an important aspect of this.

“The support of our paddock is vital and I am delighted that many teams have already joined the initiative. This weekend the Intelligent Money British GT Championship will launch with a fully carbon-neutral entry, an important milestone in our efforts to combat climate change while ensuring the long-term health and viability of our sport.

“I look forward to welcoming more competitors to the programme and sharing further news on our sustainability projects during the coming months.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast