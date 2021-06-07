UK joins international alliance to reduce deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest

The UK in joining the US, Germany, Norway and Peru to step up efforts to help reduce deforestation in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest by 2025.

Ministers from the countries signed a Joint Declaration of Intent last week, demonstrating their support to Peru in tackling forest ecosystem loss and degradation and contributing to the sustainable development of the country.

It is a continuation of the original declaration signed by Germany and Norway in 2014, when they entered a partnership to support Peru in its efforts to preserve its tropical forest – the fourth latest in the world and the largest in the Amazon outside of Brazil.

The UK and US are both signing the declaration for the first time as new partners.

The UK is working closely with Peru to pursue sustainable and forest-friendly business solutions such as Indigenous communities-led agroforestry in the Amazon area, with the UK International Climate Finance programme helping mobilise private sector investment for nature-based solutions that can help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss.

The US is providing $47.5 million (£33.6m) towards sustainable forest practices currently under implementation and Norway is supporting Peru’s effort with up to NOK1,800 million (£153m).

Lord Goldsmith, British Minister for Pacific and the Environment at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “I am delighted the UK is taking steps to strengthen our partnership with Peru to work together on halting deforestation and protecting biodiversity. Through our leadership of the G7 and COP26, we are putting nature at the heart of the global response to the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“This is why we have committed to spend at least £3 billion of our International Climate Finance to support efforts to protect and restore nature, reduce global deforestation and support communities that rely on forests for their livelihoods.”