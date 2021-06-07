Driverless vessels help offshore wind

Two uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) have surveyed the seabed of proposed offshore wind farms, providing the experts with ocean data to support the sustainability credentials of the developments.

The vessels, owned and operated by the data collection services provider XOCEAN, performed cable route surveys in depths of up to 60 metres in the North Sea.

The technology allowed the project managers to map a previously unknown rock ridge, located on the seabed and identify an alternative path for export cables.

The data enables the company to avoid potentially intrusive measures on the rock ridge, such as trenching.

In addition, it is estimated that the vessels emit 1,000 times less carbon than traditional survey vessels.

The 2.3GW Berwick Bank project, owned by SSE Renewables, will have more than 240 wind turbines.

It is forecast to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by four million tonnes and generate enough energy to power 3.5 million homes a year, more than all the homes in Scotland.

Louise Davis, Consents Team Manager for Berwick Bank Wind Farm, said: “These smaller, nimbler vessels have allowed the Berwick Bank project team to identify possible options for our export cable corridors, whilst avoiding damage to the local sea environment.

“We are especially delighted to be using innovative technology with a much-reduced carbon footprint.”