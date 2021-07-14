Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Ørsted launches partnership to bid in Scottish offshore wind leasing round

The company has partnered with Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy to develop floating wind projects

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 14 July 2021
Image: Ørsted

Danish offshore wind giant Ørsted has announced a new partnership with Milan-based clean energy firm Falck Renewables and floating wind expert BlueFloat Energy to bid in Scotland‘s upcoming offshore wind leasing round.

The partnership aims to apply for seabed leases for large-scale floating wind projects.

Martin Neubert, Chief Commercial Officer at Ørsted, said: “We recently announced our strategic decision to pursue floating wind opportunities and to drive the commercialisation of this technology.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms Ørsted’s commitment to this exciting and rapidly developing new technology.”

