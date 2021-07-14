Welsh colleges awarded £2m to provide training for jobs in green economy

The Welsh Government has awarded funding worth £2 million to further education colleges to provide training for jobs in the green economy.

Six colleges will share the funding to deliver the courses, which will include areas such as electric and hybrid vehicles, environmentally-friendly heating systems and electric bikes.

The courses – available from level 2 to level 5 for adults over 19 years and employees of companies who have identified specific training needs in these sectors – will be part-time and flexible, designed for study around other commitments.

The funding is part of the government’s Personal Learning Accounts programme, which supports people in lower income jobs to retain and move into longer term, skilled jobs with higher earnings.

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language said: “Jobs in the green economy will continue to increase in the future, as we intensify our actions to fight climate change, such as the shift towards more environmentally-friendly transport. Our further education colleges will be instrumental in ensuring we have skilled workers with the expertise to meet the demand from employers.

“If you’re worried about the certainty of your employment, or you’re on furlough or a zero hours contract, accessing a free Personal Learning Account could provide you with the skills and qualifications to embark on a new and rewarding career.”

The six colleges are Gower College Swansea, Pembrokeshire College, Coleg Sir Gar, Grwp Llandrillo Menai, Bridgend College and Cardiff and Vale College.