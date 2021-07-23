Ireland launches new support scheme to help SMEs reduce their energy bills

A new support scheme to help small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in Ireland take control of their energy use and reduce their bills has been launched.

It is offering SMEs vouchers worth €2,000 (£1,720) to cover the cost of energy audits, which will provide tailored recommendations to help them reduce their energy bills as well as assess whether renewable energy technologies are a viable option for them.

Businesses are expected to make savings of up to 30% on their energy bills while reducing their climate impact.

To be eligible, SMEs must be registered in Ireland, spend at least €10,000 (£8,602) a year on energy, have less than 250 employees and have an annual turnover of less than €50,000 (£43,011) or balance sheet of less than €43 million (£37m).

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Environment, Climate Action and Communities said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for all SMEs who really want to save energy but don’t know where to start.

“This scheme from SEAI will support high quality, practical energy audits that will clearly lay out what they should do and how they should do it. Armed with this information, our SMEs will be able to take action on energy, which will save them money and make a vital contribution to our climate change goals.”