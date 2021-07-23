bp partners with Quaybridge to accelerate offshore wind growth

Energy giant bp has formed an exclusive consultancy agreement with UK-based Quaybridge to accelerate its growth in the offshore wind sector.

It will work with the renewables consultancy to advance its global offshore wind portfolio as part of its zero carbon growth strategy.

Quaybridge – formed by renewables consultancy Everoze in 2018 – previously worked with bp and EnBW and successfully got the ‘preferred bidder’ status for the Mona and Morgan Irish Sea leases in the recent UK Round 4 leasing round.

David Anderson, bp’s Senior Vice President for renewables growth said: “Investing in the right skills is critical to success. Quaybridge is trusted and respected in the offshore wind industry for their deep technical expertise and their entrepreneurial and agile spirit.

“We believe this partnership will give us a cutting edge in a hugely competitive industry as we look to accelerate our global portfolio and deliver our ambition to be a leader in offshore wind energy.”

bp has set a target to develop around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2030 – up from 3.3GW in 2020, with its strategy including plans to increase annual low carbon investment by 10-fold to around $5 billion (£3.6bn) a year and also reducing oil and gas production by around 40% from 2019 to 2030.