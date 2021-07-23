bp and EnBW submit £10bn bid to ‘accelerate Scotland’s energy transition’

bp and EnBW have submitted a bid for offshore wind in Scotland that could make the country a global leader in the field and accelerate its energy transition.

The bid includes a potential £10 billion of investment for a 2.9GW offshore wind farm, as well as an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, green hydrogen and other clean technologies.

If the bid is successful, bp has committed to making Aberdeen its ‘global offshore wind centre of excellence’ and create entry-level energy transition roles, as well as training and reskilling workers for these sectors.

Dev Sanyal, Executive Vice President for Gas and Low Carbon at bp, said: “Through our bid we aim to do far more than only develop offshore wind. We believe it can help fuel Scotland’s wider energy transition.

“We want to harness the clean power from Scotland’s offshore wind and use our capabilities as an integrated energy company to accelerate the country’s EV charging network, build its hydrogen offering and strengthen its supporting infrastructure, including ports and harbours.

“bp has proudly been in Scotland for a century. We believe this bid has the power to support a resilient clean energy future for Scotland for the next century and beyond.”