How much carbon can you capture with your joystick?

A new educational video game that will focus on carbon capture and storage (CCS) is the new project that brought together SSE Thermal and Abertay University.

Following a competition that asked students to submit their ideas for an interactive video game inspired by CCS, a team of four students was awarded the top prize.

The team has now four weeks to turn their idea into a fully playable game, with SSE Thermal funding the project.

The game will be used by SSE Thermal to engage and educate young audiences in schools, showing ways CCS technology can help the UK reach its climate goals.

Stephen Wheeler, Managing Director of SSE Thermal, said: “Scotland is a world leader in both energy and video games, and this partnership brings both together in a creative way ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

“We know that young people are fully engaged when it comes to net zero and decarbonisation, so we’re excited to see the unique take the winning team will bring to the subject of carbon capture and storage, a cutting-edge technology which we are working to implement at our sites in both Peterhead in Aberdeenshire and Keadby in North Lincolnshire.”