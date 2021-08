Energy supplier switching in July hit a three-year low.

That’s according to the latest report by ElectraLink, which estimates that around 453,000 energy switches were recorded last month.

That is almost 16% less than July last year and the lowest July since 2018.

The analysis also notes that the six-month average has not hit a new high since summer 2019.

ElectraLink estimates that so far this year, nearly 3.4 million changes of supplier have occurred.