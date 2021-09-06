Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Company fined for cold calls about ‘non-existent green energy saving deals’

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined a Glasgow company £150,000 for making more than half a million nuisance marketing calls

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 6 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined DialADeal Scotland Ltd, based in Glasgow, £150,000 for making more than half a million unwanted cold calls about energy saving products and services.

The fine follows around 500 complaints from customers, one of the highest numbers ever received, the UK’s independent data protection authority said.

The ICO claims the unsolicited calls were about non-existent Green Deal energy saving schemes including boiler and window replacement, loft insulation and home improvement grants.

The calls, which were made between August 2019 and March 2020, were made to telephone numbers that had been registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) where people had not given their permission to receive them.

That is against the law, the ICO added.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast