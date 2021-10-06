Ørsted and Williams partner to explore clean energy opportunities in the US

Ørsted and Williams have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential clean energy opportunities in the US.

They are exploring a large-scale wind energy, electrolysis and synthetic gas-via-methanation co-development in western Wyoming, where Williams owns significant land area and natural gas infrastructure.

The companies are identifying ways to leverage Ørsted’s renewables and hydrogen expertise with Williams’ natural gas infrastructure and processing experience to co-develop hydrogen or synthetic natural gas facilities powered by renewable energy.

Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ørsted Onshore said: “We’re excited to partner with Williams to deliver clean fuels in the US and transform our onshore business into a potential growth platform for renewable hydrogen.

“Combining our renewable development and operations expertise with access to large-scale gas transportation networks and infrastructure will further expand the scope of energy solutions we can deliver and positions us well to continue to develop innovative approaches to drive the decarbonisation of the energy system.”