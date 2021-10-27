New £1.7bn green energy project in Swansea to bring thousands of jobs

A new £1.7 billion green energy project in Swansea has been announced.

The Blue Eden project features underwater turbines that are estimated to generate 320MW of renewable energy and the UK’s largest floating solar farm and eco homes.

Funded by the private sector, the project will be led by DST Innovations, a business based in Bridgend and is set to provide thousands of jobs.

Blue Eden will begin development from 2023, in three phases that will last more than 12 years.

The heat generated from both the floating solar farm and underwater turbines will be used to power 5,000 eco-homes, set to be built along the waterfront.

Tony Miles, Co-Founder of DST Innovations, said: “Blue Eden is an opportunity to create a template for the world to follow – utilising renewable energy and maximising new technologies and thinking to develop not only a place to live and work but also to thrive.”

Swansea Council Leader, Councillor Rob Stewart, added: “Blue Eden will put Swansea and Wales at the cutting-edge of global renewable energy innovation, helping create thousands of well-paid jobs, significantly cut our carbon footprint and further raise Swansea’s profile across the world as a place to invest.

“This project truly is a game-changer for Swansea, its economy and renewable energy in the UK and crucially it can be delivered without the need for government subsidies.”