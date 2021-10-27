Route map to achieve the paradigm shift to Net Zero and establish the UK Silicon Valley of Energy

The energy networks have the potential to be some of the most innovative businesses in the world according to Matt Hastings, Deputy Director of the Strategic Innovation Fund, UKRI who spoke at Energy Networks Association’s Innovation Conference (ENIC21) on 12th October and now available free and on-demand at https://l.eniconference.org/40DAEX

However, the challenge facing the industry is a steep one which Hastings described as the beginning of an urgent paradigm shift toward Net Zero and the challenge of our lifetime.

“We need high performance disruptive, purposeful innovation, thinking about the how and who not just the what”. Hastings outlined the steps to make the UK the best place for energy users, and a global talent magnet attracting businesses, academics and investors to grow their ideas.

Amongst his list is for the networks to become incubators of capability and innovation, avoiding group think and echo chambers. To take technologies from other sectors and invest in new collaborations with new partners who may make them feel uncomfortable. To have a one team mentality so an idea that starts in one network gets rolled out across all the networks.

Hastings wants to see more diversity of people and ideas, the fostering of “intrapreneurialism” so that every employee is empowered to innovate and decision makers as experienced risk takers.

Matthew Billson, Deputy Director – Energy Innovation Strategy, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) joined Hastings in the opening keynote at ENIC21. Bilson outlined the government policies to support the drive to Net Zero including setting bold targets such as the Ten Point Plan; regulation and legislation e.g., the petrol vehicle phase-out. Deployment activities in the energy sector like the CCS infrastructure fund, together with funding for R&D and innovation including the £1bn BEIS Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

You can watch the full keynote debate now

