Start-up energy supplier delays customer launch due to energy crisis

A new UK energy supplier said it will postpone its planned customer launch due to current conditions in the energy market.

In a letter seen by ELN, Rebel Energy said: “We have recently closed an investment round providing additional capital to our balance sheet.

“With receipt of these funds, and in the interests of our shareholders, we have decided to postpone our full customer launch until 2022 allowing time for current market conditions to stabilise.”

Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer at Rebel Energy commented: “As for everyone else in the industry the last few months have been very difficult and it has been really sad to see a number of our peer group having to exit the market.”

In recent weeks since the end of summer, 14 energy suppliers exited the market as wholesale gas prices have soared.

The company continued: “When we deem conditions to be ripe we will re-enter the market in a more advanced form. However, we expect the competitive landscape to look decidedly different and we hope to be able to profit from such an environment.”