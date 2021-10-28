Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Start-up energy supplier delays customer launch due to energy crisis

The renewable electricity provider Rebel Energy said the postponement has been decided to “allow the current market conditions to stabilise”

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 28 October 2021
Image: Shutterstock

A new UK energy supplier said it will postpone its planned customer launch due to current conditions in the energy market. 

In a letter seen by ELN, Rebel Energy said: “We have recently closed an investment round providing additional capital to our balance sheet.

“With receipt of these funds, and in the interests of our shareholders, we have decided to postpone our full customer launch until 2022 allowing time for current market conditions to stabilise.”

Dan Bates, Chief Executive Officer at Rebel Energy commented: “As for everyone else in the industry the last few months have been very difficult and it has been really sad to see a number of our peer group having to exit the market.”

In recent weeks since the end of summer, 14 energy suppliers exited the market as wholesale gas prices have soared.

The company continued: “When we deem conditions to be ripe we will re-enter the market in a more advanced form. However, we expect the competitive landscape to look decidedly different and we hope to be able to profit from such an environment.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast